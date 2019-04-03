Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Regular No. 6 hitter

Herrera will start in center field and hit sixth Wednesday against the Nationals.

Herrera's placement in the lineup looked like it could become fairly variable in the wake of the Phillies' slew of high-profile offseason acquisitions, but the 27-year-old has slotted in as the No. 6 hitter in each of the team's five games. Though he's off to a relatively slow start to the season with four hits in 15 at-bats, Herrera at least turned in his best performance in Monday's series-opening victory, doubling three times while scoring twice.

