Herrera (oblique) moved to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to continue his rehab assignment Tuesday, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.
Herrera has been out since early in camp while battling a strained right oblique. He has seven hits in five rehab games thus far and may not need many more games before being activated. Primary center fielder Matt Vierling has hit .130/.192/.174 through 11 games, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Herrera to claim a large number of starts.
