Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Remains out Friday

Herrera (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Herrera took some at-bats in a minor-league game Wednesday but it remains unclear whether he was able to run the bases or play the field. The 27-year-old has been out since Feb. 20 with the left hamstring strain, but he appears to be nearing a return to action. Herrera is expected to slot in as the starting center fielder, as the Phillies have continually expressed optimism about his status for Opening Day, .