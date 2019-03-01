Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Remains out of lineup

Herrera (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Pirates.

Herrera has been battling a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring since Feb. 20, and has no definite date set for his return. Grade 1 indicates it's a minor strain, and according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, he at least expects to be ready by Opening Day. The Phillies are also managing with fellow center fielder Roman Quinn, who is dealing with an oblique strain.