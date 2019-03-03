Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Remains sidelined
Herrera (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Twins.
Manager Gabe Kapler was hopeful that Herrera would have a speedy recovery from his injury, but it has now been nearly two weeks since he suffered the setback and he is not ready to play just yet. Herrera will benefit from a team off day Monday, but it remains to be seen if he will be in the lineup when the Phillies return to action the following day.
