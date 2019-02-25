Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Return still unclear
Herrera's return date from his Grade 1 hamstring strain remains unclear, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Herrera tweaked the muscle early in camp but was expected to return in the third or fourth Grapefruit League game. It's now been four games, and he doesn't appear to be on the doorstep of a return. He's reportedly "coming along," according to manager Gabe Kapler, and he still has time to get in game shape by Opening Day, though a continued absence will eventually threaten that.
