Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Riding bench Wednesday
Herrera is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Herrera will sit for the second time in just five games, something that will likely happen on a more recurring basis this season with the Phillies having more than three quality options on hand to fill out the outfield. For at least the time being, Herrera seems to hold a playing-time edge over Nick Williams, who has already sat out three times.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting for matchup purposes•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Opening Day lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: To play in field Friday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Held up by shoulder soreness•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...