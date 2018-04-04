Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Riding bench Wednesday

Herrera is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Herrera will sit for the second time in just five games, something that will likely happen on a more recurring basis this season with the Phillies having more than three quality options on hand to fill out the outfield. For at least the time being, Herrera seems to hold a playing-time edge over Nick Williams, who has already sat out three times.