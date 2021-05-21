Herrera went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-0 loss to Miami.
The outfielder walked and stole second base in the third inning, but he was left on base. He again got stranded at second with a two-out double in the eighth inning. Herrera has gone 13-for-33 (.394) with a home run, two stolen bases, two RBI and five runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak. He's lifted his slash line to .274/.346/.397 in 81 plate appearances overall. The recent surge led manager Joe Girardi to bump Herrera up to the No. 2 spot in the order Thursday, although it's unclear if he'll stay there for long.
