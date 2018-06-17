Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scores three runs in win

Herrera went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-9 win over Milwaukee.

After nearly a month-long home run drought, Herrera has two in his last three games. He's also had three multi-hit outings over the last four games. After closing May with a .313 average, he's currently slashing .291/.350/.453, much closer to his career average of .287. At this rate, Herrera will likely surpass his career highs of 15 home runs and 56 RBI.