Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scores three runs in win
Herrera went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-9 win over Milwaukee.
After nearly a month-long home run drought, Herrera has two in his last three games. He's also had three multi-hit outings over the last four games. After closing May with a .313 average, he's currently slashing .291/.350/.453, much closer to his career average of .287. At this rate, Herrera will likely surpass his career highs of 15 home runs and 56 RBI.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Gets rare day off•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Mashes home run against Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Swats sixth homer Friday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits two home runs•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On-base streak still going•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...