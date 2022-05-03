site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scratched from lineup
RotoWire Staff
Herrera was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers for undisclosed reasons.
Herrera's expected return date won't become clear until the reason for his absence is known. Matt Vierling entered the lineup in his place, starting in right field and pushing Roman Quinn to center.
