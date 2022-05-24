Herrera is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.

Atlanta is bringing a lefty (Max Fried) to the hill for the second day in a row, so the lefty-hitting Herrera will once again cede duties in center field to the switch-hitting Roman Quinn. Herrera could soon be at risk of losing out on starts against right-handed pitching, too; he's produced a lowly .472 OPS since the beginning of May, and fellow lefty-hitting center fielder Mickey Moniak (hand) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could take over as the primary option at the position once he's activated from the 10-day injured list.