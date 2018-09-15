Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits against another lefty

Herrera is out for the second game in a row Saturday against the Marlins as the Phillies face another lefty in Jarlin Garcia.

Herrera remains in an extended slump, hitting just .167/.219/.256 over his last 27 games, so it's no surprise to see his role reduced. Roman Quinn will again start in center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories