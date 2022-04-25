Herrera remains on the bench Monday against the Rockies.
Herrera returned from an oblique strain Friday and appears to be in a straightforward platoon with Matt Vierling in center field. Herrera got the nod against righties Friday and Saturday, but Vierling has since made a pair of starts against left-handers, including Monday's starter Kyle Freeland.
