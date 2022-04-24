Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

After missing the start of the season with an oblique injury, Herrera returned from the injured list Friday and started in the first two games of the series with Milwaukee, going 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored between those contests. The lefty-hitting Herrera will bow out of the lineup Sunday against southpaw Eric Lauer, but he's still expected to hold down the large side of a platoon in center field with Matt Vierling now that he's healthy again.