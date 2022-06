Herrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

With the Phillies facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Patrick Corbin) for the second time in three days, the lefty-hitting Herrera finds himself on the bench once again. Platoon mate Matt Vierling will get the nod in center field, but Herrera profiles as the primary option at the position for Philadelphia following the recent demotion of rookie Mickey Moniak to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.