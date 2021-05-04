Herrera is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With southpaw Eric Lauer on the bump for Milwaukee, the lefty-hitting Herrera will cede center-field duties to platoon mate Roman Quinn. Since getting called up to the big club April 26, Herrera hasn't found much of a rhythm while serving as a near-everyday player for Philadelphia. In eight games, Herrera has gone 2-for-22 with one walk.