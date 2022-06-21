site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Herrera will be on the bench against lefty Martin Perez and the Rangers on Tuesday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Herrera has now sat against four of the last five lefties the Phillies have faced. Matt Vierling will get the start in center field.
