Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Herrera isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Herrera is out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games since left-hander Blake Snell is on the mound for the Padres. Matt Vierling is starting in center field and batting eighth.
