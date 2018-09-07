Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits for second straight

Herrera is out of the lineup for the second straight game Friday against the Mets.

Herrera's .193/.228/.295 line over his last 25 games is ample reason for him to head to the bench, and the fact that lefty Steven Matz is on the mound provides yet another reason. It's the second time all season that Herrera has sat for back-to-back games, with both times coming in the last 20 games. If his performances don't improve, the third time could come soon. Aaron Altherr will start in center field in his place.