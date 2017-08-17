Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits on bench Thursday
Herrera (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Herrera will remain on the bench for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a sore hamstring. Nick Williams is starting in center field for him Thursday, opening up a spot for Hyun Soo Kim to start in right field. While Herrera said his hamstring was feeling better, he remains questionable for this weekend. Pedro Florimon was summoned to the big club to offer another bat off the bench in case Herrera can't go this weekend, which could indicate the team thinks he may not require a full 10-day stay on the DL.
