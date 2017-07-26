Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits out Wednesday's finale

Herrera is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Herrera was benched during Tuesday's game after not running out a dropped third strike, so it comes as little surprise that he's not in the lineup for the series finale with Houston. What is a bit concerning is that Aaron Altherr is back from the DL to replace him center field for the evening, which could put a dent in his playing time moving forward. El Torito has certainly performed well enough as of late to maintain a regular spot in the lineup, batting .348 with four home runs in 66 July at-bats, although Altherr, Howie Kendrick and Nick Williams all have strong cases for regular playing time as well.

