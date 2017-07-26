Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits out Wednesday's finale
Herrera is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Herrera was benched during Tuesday's game after not running out a dropped third strike, so it comes as little surprise that he's not in the lineup for the series finale with Houston. What is a bit concerning is that Aaron Altherr is back from the DL to replace him center field for the evening, which could put a dent in his playing time moving forward. El Torito has certainly performed well enough as of late to maintain a regular spot in the lineup, batting .348 with four home runs in 66 July at-bats, although Altherr, Howie Kendrick and Nick Williams all have strong cases for regular playing time as well.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Yanked from Tuesday's game•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Collects four hits Saturday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leading off Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Homers again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Homers against Padres•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hitting seventh Monday•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...