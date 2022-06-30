site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting again Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Herrera will sit for a second straight game after he went 2-for-33 over his prior nine games. Matt Vierling will take over in center field and bat ninth Thursday.
