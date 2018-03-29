Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting for matchup purposes
Herrera is out of Thursday's lineup against the Braves due to offensive and defensive matchups, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Manager Gabe Kapler has mapped out his lineups days in advance, and met with Herrera to explain that while he is sitting in favor of Aaron Altherr on Opening Day, he will still play a lot. One concerning aspect of this is that the Phillies are going with Altherr in part due to Aaron Nola's groundball tendencies, which means they view Herrera as the better defender and lesser hitter, at least against righties. This could be more of an even split between Herrera, Altherr and Nick Williams for the two outfield spots next to Rhys Hoskins than we thought coming into the season.
