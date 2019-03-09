Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting out another game
Herrera (illness/hamstring) isn't included in the lineup Saturday for the Phillies' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
Herrera tweaked his left hamstring early in camp and has subsequently had his workout program delayed by a bout with the flu. Despite the dual setbacks, the Phillies remain optimistic Herrera will be ready to go for Opening Day. Because he had yet to make his Grapefruit League debut prior to getting hurt, Herrera may need to return to game action at some point next week to have a realistic shot at getting in enough at-bats prior to the start of the regular season.
