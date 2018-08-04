Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting out Saturday

Herrera is not among the starting nine for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Following a 0-for-4 night at the dish Friday evening, Herrera will take a seat for Saturday's matchup in favor of Roman Quinn, also ceding the No. 3 spot in the order to Nick Williams. Look for Herrera to rejoin the lineup Sunday for the series finale.