Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting out Sunday

Herrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Following Saturday's disappointing outing in which Herrera went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, the Phillies will move Aaron Altherr over to center field and deploy Rhys Hoskins in left. With the team having Monday off, look for Herrera to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.