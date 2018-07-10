Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Situated on bench for Game 2

Herrera isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Herrera will take a seat for the second half of Monday's action, after going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Game 1. He'll be replaced in center field by Aaron Altherr, who's slated to back fifth.

