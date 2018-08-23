Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Slaps two-run homer

Herrera went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 2-0 victory over the Nationals.

Herrera's seventh-inning shot off Nationals starter Max Scherzer proved to be the only damage either team would produce all afternoon. It was the 20th of the season for the 26-year-old, his first time reaching the 20-homer mark.

