Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Smacks 10th homer
Herrera went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-5 win over St. Louis.
Herrera got the Phillies on the board early with a three-run blast in the first inning against Miles Mikolas. He's gone 7-for-23 with three home runs, six RBI and a double over his last five games, and he's batting .293 with a .815 OPS through 69 games on the season.
