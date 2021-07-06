Herrera went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 13-3 win over the Cubs.
The outfielder hadn't gone deep since June 18, a span of 14 games without a homer. He hit just .137 with five RBI, six runs scored and three doubles in that span. Herrera has an underwhelming .242/.294/.395 slash line with six long balls, 25 RBI, 33 runs scored and four stolen bases through 245 plate appearances. He's a fixture atop the lineup versus right-handed pitchers.
