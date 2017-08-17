Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Status for this weekend uncertain

Herrera (hamstring) said "maybe" when asked if he could play this weekend, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Herrera also did say his hamstring injury was feeling better. He has missed two games thus far, and it sounds like he will miss Thursday's game. The Phillies demoted Nick Pivetta on Wednesday in order to add another hitter to their roster which may be an indication the team thinks Herrera can avoid the disabled list.