Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Status for this weekend uncertain
Herrera (hamstring) said "maybe" when asked if he could play this weekend, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Herrera also did say his hamstring injury was feeling better. He has missed two games thus far, and it sounds like he will miss Thursday's game. The Phillies demoted Nick Pivetta on Wednesday in order to add another hitter to their roster which may be an indication the team thinks Herrera can avoid the disabled list.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Wednesday lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Likely to miss Wednesday's game•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Continues strong series•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Flashes power, speed Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Launches 10th home run Saturday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...