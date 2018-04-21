Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Stays hot Friday

Herrera went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

He's now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, and Herrera has eight multi-hit games in his last 14 to boost his slash line to .343/.387/.486. The Phillies outfield remains crowded with five quality hitters jockeying for playing time, but Herrera's current form has made it impossible for manager Gabe Kapler to take him out of the lineup.