Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Stays hot Friday
Herrera went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.
He's now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, and Herrera has eight multi-hit games in his last 14 to boost his slash line to .343/.387/.486. The Phillies outfield remains crowded with five quality hitters jockeying for playing time, but Herrera's current form has made it impossible for manager Gabe Kapler to take him out of the lineup.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Drives in two•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Thriving in everyday role•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Riding bench Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting for matchup purposes•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Opening Day lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: To play in field Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...