Herrera went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Getting the start in center field and hitting seventh, Herrera swiped his first bag of the year but otherwise didn't make much of an impact. The veteran outfielder is slashing a paltry .200/.231/.260 through 16 games in May, and he could soon face a challenge for his role from Mickey Moniak (hand).