Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Still not ready for action

Herrera (illness/hamstring) isn't in the lineup for either of the Phillies' split-squad games Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder continues to heal up from a left hamstring strain and a recent bout with the flu and appears on track to miss at least a few more exhibition games. A clearer idea regarding his return to the lineup will come once he's able to resume baserunning and defensive drills without any discomfort.