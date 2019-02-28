Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Still out of lineup

Herrera (hamstring) isn't included in either of the Phillies' lineups for their two split-squad games Thursday versus the Orioles and Blue Jays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Philadelphia is without two of its center fielders due to hamstring strains, with Roman Quinn also falling victim to the injury earlier this week. The Phillies have diagnosed Herrera with a Grade 1 strain, which is the mildest form of the injury. Even so, the Phillies probably won't rush Herrera back into the lineup until the issue is firmly in the rear-view mirror, making it likely he misses additional time beyond Thursday.