Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Still several days away

Herrera (hamstring) believes he's five-to-seven days away from returning from the injured list, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Herrera initially expected to spend just the minimum 10 days on the injured list with his hamstring strain, but he's already been out longer than that and could miss up to another full week. Roman Quinn strained his groin in the meantime, so the Phillies have moved Andrew McCutchen to center field with Nick Williams starting in left.