Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Suspended for remainder of season
Herrera was suspended without pay for the remainder of the season for violating the league's domestic violence policy Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Herrera was arrested on assault charges back on May 17. The victim (his girlfriend) elected not to press charges, but MLB evidently found enough during its own investigation to sideline Herrera for the rest of the season. The suspension will extend through the postseason should the Phillies qualify. Scott Kingery will presumably remain the primary center fielder for the remainder of the season in Herrera's absence.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Has charges dropped•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Administrative leave extended•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leave extended again•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leave extended two weeks•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Placed on administrative leave•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Arrested for domestic violence•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...