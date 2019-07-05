Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Suspended for remainder of season

Herrera was suspended without pay for the remainder of the season for violating the league's domestic violence policy Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Herrera was arrested on assault charges back on May 17. The victim (his girlfriend) elected not to press charges, but MLB evidently found enough during its own investigation to sideline Herrera for the rest of the season. The suspension will extend through the postseason should the Phillies qualify. Scott Kingery will presumably remain the primary center fielder for the remainder of the season in Herrera's absence.