Herrera went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Nationals.
The 29-year-old took Nats closer Brad Hand deep in the top of the ninth inning to set up the Phillies' victory in the 10th. Herrera is on a roll, going 10-for-29 (.345) over the last nine games with both his homers on the year, five RBI and five runs.
