Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 win over the Nationals.

He took Josiah Gray deep in the fifth inning to get the Phillies on the board. Herrera hadn't gone yard in nearly a month, although he did miss time in that stretch with an ankle injury, and on the season the 29-year-old is slashing .243/.297/.392 with seven homers, four steals, 30 RBI and 35 runs through 74 games.