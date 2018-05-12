Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Swats sixth homer Friday

Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Mets.

His first-inning shot looked like it might hold up as the game's only run until Hector Neris melted down in the ninth. Incredibly, Herrera has reached base safely in all 35 of his starts this season, and he's actually been picking up the pace lately, going 12-for-21 with five walks, three doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs over his last six games to push his slash line up to .360/.429/.566.