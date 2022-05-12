Herrera isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers.
Herrera will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games since left-hander Tyler Anderson is on the mound for the Dodgers. Roman Quinn will take over in center field and bat ninth.
