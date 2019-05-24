Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Takes seat Friday

Herrera is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Milwaukee.

Herrera will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games, this time against the right-handed Chase Anderson. The 27-year-old has mostly been out of the lineup in favor of Scott Kingery versus lefties, but Herrera's current 1-for-23 stretch certainly isn't helping increase his playing time. Kingery is starting in center field and batting seventh in his place Friday.