Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Takes seat Friday
Herrera is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Milwaukee.
Herrera will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games, this time against the right-handed Chase Anderson. The 27-year-old has mostly been out of the lineup in favor of Scott Kingery versus lefties, but Herrera's current 1-for-23 stretch certainly isn't helping increase his playing time. Kingery is starting in center field and batting seventh in his place Friday.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Benched against another lefty•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Platoon setup continues•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Heads to bench•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Knocks in two•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not starting first game back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...