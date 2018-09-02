Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Takes seat in series finale

Herrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Roman Quinn will swap in for Herrera in center field with lefty Jon Lester on the hill for the opposition. Given his second-half struggles along with the greater flexibility the Phillies have on hand with the expanded roster, Herrera could be a fixture on the bench versus left-handed pitching throughout September.

