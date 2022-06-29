Herrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Even with a right-hander (Kyle Wright) on the mound for Atlanta, the lefty-hitting Herrera finds himself on the bench in the midst of his ongoing offensive slide. Dating back to June 16, Herrera has gone 2-for-33 at the plate, which has dropped his season average to .230. Mickey Moniak will get a look in center field as interim manager Rob Thomson looks to see if he can offer an upgrade over the slumping Herrera.