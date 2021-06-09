Herrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi is likely just looking to give Herrera a much-needed maintenance day after the outfielder started in every game since May 5. The newly recalled Luke Williams will cover center field, while second baseman Jean Segura handles Herrera's usual leadoff role.
