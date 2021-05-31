Herrera went 3-for-5 in Monday's 11-1 loss to the Reds.
The veteran outfielder equaled his hit total from his six previous games combined, but he was the only Phillie to have a multi-hit performance in Monday's rout. Herrera's .730 OPS is back around the level he maintained from 2015 through 2018, and he's batting .264 with two homers, three steals, nine RBI and 12 runs through 33 contests.
