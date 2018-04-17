Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Thriving in everyday role

Herrera has started ten straight games for the Phillies after sitting out Opening Day and two of the team's first five games.

New manager Gabe Kapler likes to rotate his lineup heavily, and early in the year it appeared that Herrera would not be immune to that rotation, despite his objections. It now appears that Kapler views Herrera as an everyday player. The oufielder has rewarded his manager's faith by going on a tear to start the season, hitting .340/.397/.491 through 58 plate appearances. His .405 BABIP suggests that he's been getting rather lucky, though he's always been a high BABIP guy, with a career .361 figure, so don't expect that number to fall all the way down to league average (usually around .300). The 26-year-old has cut his strikeout rate by five percentage points while adding three percentage points to his walk rate, indicating that he's made real and potentially lasting improvements at the plate.