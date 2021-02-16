Herrera will get the chance to compete for the Phillies' center field job this spring, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies have kept Herrera in the organization since his May 2019 arrest for domestic violence, but they've shown no intention of adding him back to their roster. He missed the remainder of 2019 while serving a suspension and was not given a role in the team's player pool last year. From a purely on-field perspective, Herrera's career 102 wRC+ (the product of a .276/.333/.423 slash line) is significantly better than what the alternatives such as Scott Kingery, Adam Haseley, Roman Quinn and Mickey Moniak have managed. It's still not a particularly impressive resume, however, and he hasn't recorded a wRC+ above 100 since 2016, so the Phillies may see little need to take on the baggage that would come with giving him a roster spot.