Phillies' Odubel Herrera: To play in field Friday
Herrera (shoulder) will play in center field against the Rays on Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Herrera has yet to play the field this spring after dealing with shoulder soreness over the past few days. Barring any future setback, Herrera should be fully recovered well before Opening Day.
