Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Won't play Friday
Manager Pete Mackanin said that Herrera will not start Wednesday or Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The former Rule 5 pick was pulled from Tuesday's contest after failing to run out a dropped third strike, and it seems like Mackanin wants to prove a point with this move. However, the Phillies' skipper insists that this isn't a benching per se, but more of a result of the glut of production coming from Howie Kendrick, Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams. Herrera has been hot in his own right, but he'll need to keep doing the little things in order to maintain a regular role in the lineup.
